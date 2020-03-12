East, Cal-Mum advance to state quarterfinals

Class A – East 71, Eastridge 64

Kai McCullough scored 25 points and Zecharia Harris-Scott added 22 as East pulled away late to knock out Eastridge in a scintillating Class A State Qualifier at Edison Tech Wednesday night.

The Lancers led by four at the half, but East opened the 3rd quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 34-31 lead. The rest of the third was back and forth, but Harris-Scott canned a tough baseline J at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 46-42 lead heading to the fourth.

Another sweet jumper for Harris-Scott extended the lead to six, but the Lancers answered with the next five points. Jalen Rose Hannah hit a corner three to get Eastridge within 50-49.

After an East free throw, Tony Arnold reached around an East defender to knot the score at 51. The tie lasted about five seconds. McCullough breezed right back the other way for a layup that allowed East to regain the lead.

The two teams exchanged the lead once more each. The latter lead change came on a Clinique Jackson putback and foul. This is where East began to take over.

Jackson missed the free throw for the three point play, but hustled and got his own rebound. After a timeout, Damani Barley followed with a three point play to make it a five point trip for the Eagles.

Eastridge got a bucket to get back within 58-56, but Barley and McCullough made three’s on the next two trips. That pushed the East lead to eight points with under three minutes to play and Eastridge could not recover.

East is next scheduled to play the state quarterfinals on Saturday at Buffalo State College. Tip time for the Class A game is 7pm.

Eastridge finished the season at 19-5.

Class C – Cal-Mum 78, Lyons 73 (OT)

The Red Raiders punched their ticket to the state quarterfinal in dramatic fashion, after defeating Lyons by five points in overtime.

Cal-Mum opened the game with a steady lead, but Lyons was able to pick up their first lead of the game with seconds left in the first half. The game was knotted up at 32 at the break after three lead changes and two ties.

Justin Smith tied the game to send it into overtime just before the final buzzer. The Lions were down three with 2.3 seconds left in overtime, but two made free throws by Vinny Molissani ended the game.

Cal-Mum travels to Buffalo State to take on Section VI’s Middle College in the Class C Far West Regional at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.