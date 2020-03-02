East boys, Irondequoit boys and girls, Mendon girls advance to Class A sectional semifinals

Boys Basketball

No. 1 East 67, No. 9 Wilson 41

The Eagles soared passed the Wildcats in Saturday night’s A2 matchup. Damani Barley, Kaori Barley and Kai McCullough each hit a three-pointer during a 15-0 run in the second period. They head into the semifinal round ready for a rematch with Pittsford Sutherland.

No. 1 Irondequoit 64, No. 8 Churchville-Chili 62

The Eagles held on to a tight two-point victory to advance to the A1 sectional semifinal round. Keenan Robertson led Irondequoit with 18 points, while Nick Leonardo recorded 12 points.

Girls Basketball

No. 1 Irondequoit 54, No. 8 Churchville-Chili 45

Alahna Paige dropped 35 points as the Eagles avoided the upset against the Saints. Churchville-Chili went on a run in the second half, clawing their way towards a lead, but were unable to come out on top.

No. 2 Pittsford Mendon 81, No. 7 Honeoye Falls-Lima 43

Lexi Green dominated in the Vikings 38 point win over the Cougars, scoring a career high 36 points.