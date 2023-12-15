ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East High boys basketball team won an emotional game on Friday night, defeating Edison Tech 63-62.

Both teams honored Kenny Jackson, who died earlier this week of a heart attack at the age of 43. Kenny “Action” Jackson won two sectional titles in 1998 and 1999 for Edison Tech as one of the top basketball players in the area. Jackson’s son Zymier is a standout on the East High basketball team and is committed to play football at Wagner College. The two teams had a brief ceremony to remember Jackson before the game and wore shirts in his memory.

The Inventors got off to a fast start, leading 26-17 after the first quarter and 32-25 at halftime. Davijon Lipscomb tallied 14 points in the first half to push Edison Tech in front.

The Eagles responded in the third quarter, winning the frame 17-10. Jackson hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer to tie the game at 42 headed to the fourth.

The game was back-and-forth in the fourth quarter with multiple lead changes. However, the Eagles pulled away for good when sophomore Jayden Holmes hit a three-pointer with 1:15 remaining to give East a 62-59 lead which they would not relinquish.

Micah Johnson led a balanced scoring effort for the Eagles, netting 14 points. Jackson and Holmes each had 11 points, while Zion Parson scored nine.

Jabric Larkins led the Inventors with a game-high 23 points, with Lipscomb adding 20.

East (5-0) will take on Utica Academy of Science at Bishop Kearney’s Holiday Showcase on Saturday, December 16th.

Edison Tech (4-2) will take on International Preparatory on Monday, December 18th.