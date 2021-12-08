East boys basketball begins their season with a big win over Franklin

Damani Barley led the way for East with a game high 26 points

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East’s Damani Barley led the way with 26 points to help the Eagles win their season opener over Franklin 75-54.

Franklin took a 13-10 lead after the first quarter behind the strong play of Terence Thompson. The Eagles immediately retook the lead as they outscored Franklin 29-12 in the second quarter.

The Quakers would close the gap in the third quarter making it a 52-41 game heading into the fourth quarter. East would pull away late as Barley nine of his 26 in the fourth quarter.

Kai McCoullough chipped in 21 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Thompson led the way for Franklin with 22 points.

East moves to 1-0 on the year while Franklin drops to 0-2.