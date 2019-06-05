Early runs, late pitching guides Gananda to Class C state quarterfinals

After scoring five runs in the first two innings, Gananda’s pitching handled the rest in a 5-1 win over Bolivar-Richburg in the Section V Class C baseball state crossover game.

The pivotal moment happened in the top of the fourth. The Blue Bombers faced a bases loaded situation with one out before turning to Zach Ciprich in relief.

The senior struck out the first batter he faced, then forced a ground out to first base to end the frame and the threat. Ciprich didn’t waver, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings that included retiring nine of the last 11 batters faced.

Gananda will face Section VI champ Falconer in the NY State quarterfinals on Saturday, June 8th at 2:00pm from SUNY Fredonia.