Early goal carries Fairport; Spencerport stays perfect

(3)Faiport 1, (2)Penfield 0

Isabella Pucci scored for the Red Raiders in the game’s first minute and it stood up for a 1-0 win in the Class AA semifinals at Penfield Tuesday night.

The second half of the game featured a steady snowfall and not many chances for either side.

Fairport is now 7-4 and will face Hilton in the sectional final Thursday night in Hilton. The top seeded Cadets needed a goal from Brynn Sidebotham with 12 minutes left to get past (4)Rush-Henrietta.

Penfield finished the season 7-5.

(1)Spencerport 3, (4)Brighton 1

Corynna Ritoli broke a 1-1 tie with a deftly placed shot just before the half as the Rangers won their Class A semi at home Tuesday.

Bre DeHond sealed the win with a goal early in the second half. Spencerport remained unbeaten at 14-0.

Aleena Solano floated one over the Brighton keeper about halfway through the opening period to get the Rangers on the board first. A deflection that fell right to Dilara Lenio about four minutes later equalized for Brighton.

Spencerport will host (7)Mercy in the championship game Thursday. The Monarchs scored twice in the first half at (6)Churchville-Chili and held on for a 2-1 win.

Brighton finished their season at 9-3.