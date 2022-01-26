Dundee/Bradford moves to 11-1 with win over HAC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle of 10-1 teams, the BraveScots of Dundee/Bradford scored a convincing 48-24 win over Harley Allendale Columbia.

The Wolves have only lost two games this season, both to Dundee/Bradford. The BraveScots held HAC to 24 points on Wednesday and 37 points in their December 14th matchup. The Wolves have scored 45 or more points in each of their other games this year.

Dundee/Bradford jumped out to a 10-2 start to the game and took a 24-14 lead into halftime. With starting point guard Anna Thomas on the bench with four fouls, HAC struggled offensively in the third quarter, mustering up only two points. The BraveScots took a 32-16 lead into the final quarter and was able to cruise to a victory from there.

Hallie Knapp led Dundee/Bradford with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Mikayla Schoffner had eight points and twelve rebounds, Kendall Parker had nine points and five steals, while Kailey Yeoman had eight points.

Eliza Nicosia had a game-high 18 points for the Wolves in the losing effort.

Dundee/Bradford’s only loss this season was to Homer. They will take their perfect Section V record into a home matchup with Honeoye on Friday. HAC (10-2) will look to bounce back on the road at Marcus Whitman that same evening.