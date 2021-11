Rain and wind are on the way, but we're still in the midst of a warm and quiet evening. Temperatures remain well into the 50s ahead of the approaching front and there's little reason to suspect anything significant will change until after midnight. You'll notice winds picking up from the southeast, gusting to 30 mph at times. Once we get into early Friday morning, rain will begin to overspread WNY as the front itself passes. Gusts to 40 mph are likely during this time with a quick burst of locally heavy rain.

Rain will quickly pull east of the area after mid morning, allowing sunshine to take over much of our Friday from there. Somewhat remarkably, Friday will end up being a great day after that morning rain with highs into the middle 50s. That's a few degrees above average despite being on the backside of the cold front. Hang tight, that colder air is just taking its time to arrive. But make no mistake, it's coming.