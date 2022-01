What a difference an hour's drive makes. The Rochester area has seen barely more than a dusting of snow Thursday while parts of the Buffalo region area already dealing with 1-1.5 feet of snow on the ground (and it's still snowing). After a brief jog northward, the primary lake effect band is settling back over Buffalo this evening. Travel conditions will again deteriorate rapidly with 1"+/hour snow rates returning. This band will produce snow eastward along the Thruway toward Batavia. While snow there won't be quite as heavy, it'll be enough to whiten roads that aren't treated. We don't see any travel issues for Rochester or the Finger Lakes tonight. That could change tomorrow.

An area of low pressure will pass well to our south tonight. It'll serve a primary purpose, turning the SW wind flow NW into Friday. This will erode Buffalo's snow band as it drops south band breaks up into several bands. Lake Ontario's band that has pummeled the Watertown area will do the same, dropping southward with several bands setting up show across Monroe and Wayne counties tomorrow.