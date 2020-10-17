Diem’s brace gives Fairport OT win, Brighton’s surge tops Irondequoit

Katie Diem scored both goals for Fairport as they needed overtime to dispatch Rush-Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Big second-half efforts gave Fairport and Brighton girls soccer victories on Saturday.

Fairport 2, Rush-Henrietta 1 OT

After a scoreless first half, Katie Diem gave Fairport a 1-0 lead as her long shot beat the keeper for the first goal of the game.

With less than three minutes left in regulation, the Royal Comets found the equalizer as Oumou Donzo’s goal sent us to overtime.

It didn’t take long for a familiar face to decide it as Lilian Hicks sent a cross into the box which Diem popped in for her second goal of the game.

Fairport would hang on for the win and move to 2-2 on the season.

Brighton 3, Irondequoit 2

The goalies were perfect in the first half, but that changed in a hurry in the second stanza.

The Barons turned the ball over in their own end and Lillian Gillett took advantage as she got the Eagles on the board with a low, curling shot.

Brighton would respond with a vengence, as they scored three time in less than three minutes midway through the half. Pauny Khounpachamsy, Maggie Cregan, and Virginia Burkhart all found the back of the net for the Barons. They would need every one of those goals.

With time winding down in the half, Jenna Hewitt unleashed a long blast from over 35 yards out to get the Eagles within one. But the Barons would secure the victory and move to 3-0-1.