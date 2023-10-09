The junior has run for 538 yards in a three-game winning streak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Aquinas running back Derrion Battle helped power the Li’l Irish to a 27-0 victory over Penfield on Friday.

The junior ran for 181 yards on 28 carries while racking up a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Aquinas started the year 1-2 with just seven combined points in their two losses. The Li’l Irish have turned their season around, winning their last three games with Battle leading the way.

In a 35-14 win over Fairport, Battle ran for 219 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. He had 138 yards on 15 carries in the Li’l Irish’s 49-14 victory against Rush-Henrietta. That adds up to 538 yards over the three wins with six touchdowns.

The Li’l Irish are now 4-2, one of four teams in Class AA with a winning record, and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.