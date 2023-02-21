Four players score in double figures for Red Raiders

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — If defense truly does win championships, Fairport’s opening-round victory over UPrep is a sign of good things to come as the Red Raiders won 48-33 on their home court.

Sixth-seeded Fairport held No. 11 UPrep to single-digit points in three quarters, using a balanced scoring attack to secure the win in the Class AA pre-quarterfinals.

Aidan White led the Red Raiders with twelve points, while LaShard Lowery, Wallace Rahmaan, and Zac Ditzel all scored eleven points.

The key stretch of the contest was early in the third quarter when Fairport went on a 15-0 run to push a 25-17 lead to 40-17, putting the game away.

Chris Powell led the Griffins in scoring, netting a game-high 13 points.

Fairport will travel to third-seeded Brighton on Friday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m. in the quarterfinals.