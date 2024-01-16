The senior stuffed the stat sheet to help lead the Inventors to two wins last week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Edison Tech’s Davijon Lipscomb is our player of the week.

In a 80-68 win over McQuaid, the senior was three assists off from a triple double. Lipscomb finished with 42 points, ten rebounds and seven helpers.

He then followed it up on Friday with a modest 23 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in an impressive victory at home over Honeoye Falls-Lima. He has scored 40 or more points in two games this season.

Numbers like that are more than worthy enough to be our Player of the Week.