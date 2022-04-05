Both teams rally in the 7th to send the game to extras

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The potential Class AA softball championship preview between Victor and Fairport was so good that we’re going to have to wait about three weeks to see who wins.

The Blue Devils and Red Raiders were locked in a 6-6 tie after eight innings when darkness suspended the matchup. The two teams will finish the game on April 29th before their previously scheduled second matchup of the season.

Trailing 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, Victor, who hosted the game as the away team due to construction at Fairport, made a rall. With runners on second and third, Carrie Sidare grounded into a fielder’s choice which scored the tying run, then the go-ahead run got home on a fielding error. Sidare previously jump-started a four-run inning for Victor in the 5th with an RBI single.

That put Fairport down 6-5 in the bottom of the 7th, but Nicole Allen hit an RBI double to left to tie up the game.

Each team stranded a runner in the 8th inning before the game was called as the sun was setting fast.

Fairport remains 1-0 with Victor sporting a 2-0 record. With defending AA champs Schroeder in A1 this year, the Red Raiders and Blue Devils appear to be on a crash course to the championship game. Whoever can come out on top on April 29th will get a lot of momentum heading into a potential title showdown.