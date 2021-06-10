Dansville softball knocks off Wayne to move on to semifinals

Sidney Stone launches an RBI blast in Dansville’s win over Wayne. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ONTARIO CENTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sidney Stone powered sixth-seeded Dansville into the semifinals in an upset over third-seeded Wayne 8-3 on Thursday.

Leading 3-1 in the 4th inning, Hannah LaPlant hit an RBI single and Stone hit a double that knocked in two runs that pushed Dansville’s lead to 6-1.

Wayne notched a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to cut their deficit 6-3. But Stone and Samantha Mackey each hit RBIs in the sixth inning to end up with a 8-3 victory.

Danville will take on Wayne in the semifinals Saturday