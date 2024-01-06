FAIRPORT, N.Y (WROC) — Fairport junior Andrew Crowley had the game-winning goal as well as an assist to lift the Red Raiders to a 4-2 win over Brighton/HF-L on Saturday afternoon.

Tied at one in the second period, Crowley set up AJ Nelson with a wide-open one-timer to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead. However, just a few minutes later, Brighton/HF-L captain Liam Lawrence got a shot through traffic from the point to tie it back up at 2-2.

The game remained tied until there was less than a minute to go in the second period. After a shot was blocked on the power play right in front of the net, the puck bounced over to Crowley who smacked in the loose puck for a 3-2 lead.

That goal would prove to be the game-winner as Connor McRae stood tall in net for the Red Raiders. Axel Black added an insurance goal for Fairport in the third period.

Owen Albanese scored in the first period for the Red Raiders while Patrick Rohr scored for the Bruins. Rohr’s goal was a beauty, with the sophomore intercepting a breakout pass at the blue line, deking past one defender, then deking past the goalie for the goal.

Fairport (5-3) will look to build on their two-game winning streak when they travel to Hilton on Tuesday, January 9th. Brighton/HF-L (4-7) will hit the road to take on Penfield on the same evening.