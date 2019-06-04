Cougars Cinderella season heads to state tournament

Class A Regional Qualifier
HF-L 10 Brighton 5
This years’ Cougars softball team continues to go where no team has gone before them.
Two pitches into the Class A regional qualifier HF-L had two hits and two runs.
Mackenzie Schayes’s two-run home run gave the Cougars an early lead and one they never gave it up.
HF-L slugged 13 hits on their way to punching their ticket to the Far West Regionals.
Cassidy Evanstski hit a solo home run for the Barons to pull Brighton within 4-2 in the fourth inning.
That’s as close as they would get.
Kelly Taylor capped off a three-run fourth inning for the Cougars to put the game out of reach.
Quinn Addcock picked up the win in the circle for HF-L.
For the first time in program history, the Cougars are heading to the state tournament.