Cougars Cinderella season heads to state tournament

Class A Regional Qualifier

HF-L 10 Brighton 5

This years’ Cougars softball team continues to go where no team has gone before them.

Two pitches into the Class A regional qualifier HF-L had two hits and two runs.

Mackenzie Schayes’s two-run home run gave the Cougars an early lead and one they never gave it up.

HF-L slugged 13 hits on their way to punching their ticket to the Far West Regionals.

Cassidy Evanstski hit a solo home run for the Barons to pull Brighton within 4-2 in the fourth inning.

That’s as close as they would get.

Kelly Taylor capped off a three-run fourth inning for the Cougars to put the game out of reach.

Quinn Addcock picked up the win in the circle for HF-L.

For the first time in program history, the Cougars are heading to the state tournament.

