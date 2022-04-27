WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After leading 5-1 at the half, Irondequoit stormed past Schroeder in the second half as the Eagles topped the Warriors 13-3.

Irondequoit scored three goals in the first five minutes of the second half to put the game out of reach on a chilly evening at Schroeder high school.

Irondequoit (4-6) will get a week off before traveling to Canandaigua for a battle with the 8-0 Braves on Wednesday, May 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Schroeder (3-5) will remain at home and host Section VI’s Lancaster out of the Buffalo area on Saturday, April 30th at 12:30 p.m.