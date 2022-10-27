It's not too late to get involved for this year's season

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Section V basketball season is right around the corner and new officials are needed.

The Rochester District of Approved Basketball Officials, or Board 60, is holding clinics at Brighton High School for new and sub-Varsity officials heading into the season.

Board 60 is starting the year with about 105 varsity officials, down from a peak of about 125, but up slightly after some referees sat out the COVID seasons.

Dale Trott, the organization’s president, says that sportsmanship and unruly fans and coaches are the biggest reason that officials are either leaving the trade early or not starting at all.

“When you’re learning the game and you’re getting screamed at and yelled at by unruly parents and fans at some of the lower levels, that has an impact on whether you want to continue,” says Trott. “When you have obvious people that may be interested and they’re seeing the behavior and the abuse that officials are taking, they say ‘why should I do that?'”

In the fall Section V football season, some games had to be moved from Friday night because of a lack of officials to oversee every game. Trott says that isn’t an issue right now for boys basketball.

There are plenty of clinics being held at Brighton throughout the fall and winter and it’s still not too late to join for this season.

“If you enjoy the game of basketball, it’s a way to stay in the game,” said Trott. “You’re involved in the game each and every day, you stay in shape, and it’s a good way to earn a little extra money as well. And you meet a tremendous amount of people. The friendships that you develop too are just unbelievable and the people you meet are well worth the time. So if you love the game, I’d say come and give it a try.”

For more information, you can visit the organization’s website.