The senior tallied two game winning goals this week for the Saints

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Churchville-Chili’s Tyler Eberhart came up big in the clutch, not once, but twice for the Saints.

On Saturday, the senior scored the game-winning goal in the third period to help Churchville-Chili defeat Victor 2-1 for the first time since 2012. Earlier in the week, Eberhart helped the Saints overcome a 3-0 deficit to Canandaigua 5-4 with two goals including another game winner.

Churchville-Chili, who stands at 16-3-1, currently sits atop the Class B standings in Section V and is ranked 18th in the latest NYSSWA rankings.

That resume is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.