SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Victor and Churchville-Chili will have a lot to say about who lifts the brick in their respective classes. On the final day of the regular season, it was the Saints who earned a statement win as they took down the Blue Devils for the first time since 2012 with a 2-1 victory.

Churchville-Chili, who entered the game at 15-3-1, currently sits atop the Class B standings and is ranked 18th in the latest NYSSWA rankings. Victor, who entered the matchup at 16-2-1, is second to McQuaid in the Class A standings and is sixth in the latest state rankings.

Victor got on the board midway through the first period as Chris Donnelly popped in a wrister just after an offensive zone faceoff.

The score remained 1-0 heading to the second period, and neither team could score in the second. Tristan Harris and Max Pitts both stood tall in net for Churchville-Chili and Victor, respectively.

With just under 14 minutes remaining in the game, the Saints finally go their star-studded line going. Max McKay entered the offensive zone and passed it across to Tyler Eberhart who sent it in front to Parker Farnham who beat Pitts with a deke to tie the game at one.

The game remained tied until 3:30 left in regulation. The Blue Devils turned the puck over in their own end and Eberhart took advantage, sniping it stick side for the game-winning goal.

Churchville-Chili had lost their last five matchups with Victor, falling by a combined score of 19-3. The loss was the first by Victor to a Section V team in regulation this season.

The Saints have earned the top seed in the Class B playoffs and will play in the semifinals on Tuesday, February 21st. Churchville-Chili is seeking its first sectional title in program history.

Victor, the reigning Class A champion, will be the second seed in the playoffs behind McQuaid and has earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They will play their quarterfinal game on either Thursday, February 16th, or Friday, February 17th.