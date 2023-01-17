ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Churchville-Chili hockey brought their high-scoring offense to Blue Cross Arena with a 14-1 win over Irondequoit.

With the win, the Saints moved to a 11-2-1 record on the season with only one loss at the hands of a Section V opponent. Churchville-Chili leads Class B with 68 goals and ranks second in all of Section V behind Batavia Notre Dame United.

Churchville-Chili has won six of their last seven games and will look to stay red-hot against Hilton when they meet up on Friday, January 20th at Lakeshore West Arena.