Churchville-Chili girls volleyball pulled off the upset over Sutherland to advance to the sectional finals

The Saints take down top seeded Sutherland in four sets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Churchville-Chili upset top seeded Sutherland in four sets to advance to the Class A sectional finals.

The Saints jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the first set as they would go on to win 25-14.

The Knights would rally in the second set to win 25-20. The Saints would take control in the next two sets winning 25-23 and 25-17.

Audrey Vogt led the Saints with 18 kills. Alyssa Rich added 30 digs while Skylar Jehlen had 28 assists.

Churchville-Chili advances to the Class A sectional finals where they will face the three seeded Irondequoit Eagles. The match will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gates Chili high school.

