Churchville-Chili girls volleyball makes history, joins Victor and HF-L as sectional champions

Class AA: (1) Victor 3, (2) Penfield 1

In a thrilling four-set match, the Victor Blue Devils claimed the Class AA championship over Penfield.

Victor took the first set 25-18 while Penfield snatched the second 25-23.

In the third set, Penfield went up 13-12 but Victor stormed back with a 13-4 run to win 25-17.

The final set was a tight battle but the Blue Devils emerged victorious on a final ace from Ally Devitt.

Fun little extended shot showing off the intensity of the final point of @VictorGirsVBall's @SectionVGVball AA win. @VictorBLDevils took down Penfield in four hard-fought sets. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/xtx5HTPLp2 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) May 1, 2021

Emma Werkmeister was a dominating force throughout the match for Victor and was awarded MVP with 26 kills, 5 aces, 5 blocks, and 10 digs.

Class A: (7) Churchville-Chili 3, (8) Webster Thomas 2

The Saints made school history, winning their first ever sectional title on Saturday in a battle of the underdogs.

Each team traded sets, with Churchville-Chili winning the first 26-24 and third 25-18. Webster Thomas came back to tie after each of those sets, winning the second 25-21 and the fourth 25-20. The final set came down to the very end, but the Saints were victorious 25-23 in dramatic fashion.

For the 1st time in school history, @CCCSD_GVBall wins the Section V title!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QcPzwkHivc — CCCSD Athletics (@CCCSDathletics) May 1, 2021

Skylar Jehlen led the Churchville-Chili to victory with seven aces, 40 assists, and 23 digs. Saints sophomore Camryn Karelus was named the Tournament MVP. Webster Thomas’ Zoe Altobelli recorded 19 kills and 16 digs.

Class B: (2) Honeoye-Falls Lima 3, (4) Wayne 0

The Cougars raised the Class B sectional trophy for the second-straight year after a straight-set win over Wayne.

HF-L won convincingly in each set, winning 25-18 in both the first and second sets and winning the third 25-14.

Teagan Kamm of HF-L was named MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by her teammates Allison Millard and Rowan Considine. Olivia Huber and Aubrey Runkle each earned all-tournament team honors for Wayne.