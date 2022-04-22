The Saints score four runs in the third inning to take the lead and never look back

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Fueled by a four-run third inning, Churchville-Chili took down Arcadia 8-5. With the win, the Saints moved to 9-1 on the season.

After the Saints scored in the top of the first, Arcadia answered with three runs to take a 3-1 lead into the second inning. However, Churchville-Chili would turn the tide in the third.

Cooper Romich got the rally started with a RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2. Following his lead, Justin Meister got a base hit of his own to tie the game at 3.

In an inning where eight players on the Saints reached base, four runners in all scored to make it a 5-3 game. From there, Churchville-Chili would hold the lead and never look back.

The Saints also won earlier in the day at Eastridge 10-0.

Churchville-Chili will host Gates Chili on Monday, April 25th in their next game. Arcadia will host Mendon on the same evening.