Churchville-Chili, Brighton/HF-L/ER earn dramatic overtime wins

Bears nets the winner for the Bruins, while Bowen is the hero for the Saints

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —

Brighton/HF-L/East Rochester 2, Hilton 1– OT

The Bruins handed Hilton their first loss of the season in overtime fashion.

After a scoreless first period, Josh Radler fired one in on the power play to give the Cadets a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins answered shortly after with a Eric Morrell goal to tie things up at 1.

Neither team could get a winner in the third period taking us to overtime.

In OT, Peter Burslem of the Bruins sent a pass over to Chance Bears who sniped a wrister from the slot in for the game-winner.

Brighton/HF-L/ER moves to 4-2 on the season while Hilton drops to 5-1.

Churchville-Chili 3, Pittsford 2- OT

The Saints got back to .500 on the season with a dramatic overtime win over the Panthers.

After an early Pittsford goal by Aidan McGrain, Nick Rippe tied the game up with a wrap-around goal off of a rebound.

Neither team could score in the second, sending it to the third period tied at 1.

Early in the third, Mitchell Marsh spun around and sailed a pass behind his back to Julius Horvath who buried the one time to give Churchville the 2-1 lead.

Their lead would hold until the waning moments of the game. With Pittsford’s goalie pulled, chaos in front of the Saints’ net ensued. The loose puck squirted out to McGrain who scored with 3.2 seconds left to send it to overtime.

The Panthers celebration would not last long as Trey Eberhart’s point shot was re-directed in by Nick Bowen to give the Saints the win 3-2.

Churchville-Chili moves to 3-3 on the year while Pittsford falls to 1-5.