The Saints have won six games in a row

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Churchville-Chili boys volleyball knocked off previously unbeaten Brighton in straight sets on Thursday night.

The two teams are not scheduled to see each other again during the regular season. However, they could meet up in the Class B1 sectional playoffs.

The Saints have now won six straight games after falling to Penfield earlier this month.

Churchville-Chili (6-2) will look to keep their winning streak alive at home against Webster on Saturday, September 28th. Brighton (5-1) will look to turn things around on the road at Fairport on Friday, September 27th.