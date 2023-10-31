ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) — After trailing for the majority of the second half, Churchville-Chili’s Camden Bean’s game-tying goal with one minute left in regulation sent it to overtime. The comeback was capped off by Elijah Bailey’s golden goal in extra time.

The Spencerport Rangers came out strong early in the game. A penalty kick scored by Kyle Milburn put Spencerport up 1-0 just 14 minutes into the half.

The Saints responded back with a goal of their own in the 29th minute. From just outside the box, Aidan Ozkaynak sent one into the top right corner to tie the game up 1-1.

With just four minutes left in the first half, Spencerport made a push for the lead. After getting a pass from Milburn, Justice Hinman fought off two defenders before squeezing the ball past the keeper to make the score 2-1 going into halftime.

The battle continued into the second as neither team was able to capitalize on their chances. That was until one minute left in regulation, when Churchville-Chili was awarded a free kick right near the Rangers goal. After a couple deflections, Bean found the back of the net to send the game into overtime.

Spencerport had their opportunities to score early in overtime, but Churchville-Chili’s Bailey sent them home with the score to win the championship.

This was first Churchville-Chili’s first sectional title since 1990. The Saints will face Clarence out of Section VI in the Far West regionals on Saturday, November 4thth at West Seneca High School.

Spencerport finished the season with a 16-4 record.