Justin Meister's two run double started the fireworks in this early season matchup

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Fueled by a five run inning in the 4th, the Saints would hold on to defeat the Bruins 10-9.

In the top of the third, Justin Meister would double to center and bring home two runners to make it a 2-0 game. In the fourth, Braedon Reina capped off a dominant inning by the Saints with a RBI single.

The two teams will face off again on Wednesday, April 6th at Fairbanks Road Elementary School