BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WROC) — It was an unorthodox title defense, but three years after winning the last Class AA baseball state championship game, McQuaid repeated with a 4-2 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius.

The Knights got on the board early as Luca Ciaramitaro with a hard hit ball that was misplayed by the shortstop, allowing Aiden Stewart to score.

Neither team could scrape a run across until the 5th inning. A pair of sophomores got the start in the title game. Matt Wilmarth went five strong innings for McQuaid, striking out seven batters and allowing one earned run. Daniel Swift pitched four innings allowing just two runs, one earned, for Fayetteville-Manlius.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Hornets got on the board when Chris Hoalcraft doubled, scoring Thomas Woodridge from first to tie the game at one.

The Knights answered in the bottom half when Ed Hall hit an RBI double down the line for a 2-1 lead. Will Russotti got another run home when he hit Hall home with a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1.

F-M started a rally in the 6th, when Ethan Powell hit an RBI single to make it a one-run game. Powell eventually got to third on a single by Michael Dutch, but Russotti, who started the inning in relief, got an out with runners on the corners.

Tanner DeGrazia added an insurance run on an RBI double in the bottom half of the frame and Russotti retired the side in order in the 7th inning to secure the title.

“I think it’s just what we set out to do from the beginning of the year,” said Hall of the victory. “At the beginning of the year, it was come here, do well, and win a title. So the fact that we were able to actually do that is amazing.

Winning the last two state titles, the Knights have established themselves as one of the dominant programs in the state, something that both its players and coaches attribute to each other.

“It’s a real testament to our coaching staff. Our head coach Tony Fuller does a great job,” said Russotti. “We just work so hard, he pushes us to the max because he knows that it’s what’s needed to win.”

“These guys work their tails off,” said Fuller. “They’re motivated year-in and year-out, and it’s a tribute to them. I’m proud of them. They put their nose down and just work hard every day and it’s really cool to see it all pay off right here.”

The senior-laden Knights will graduate 14 seniors from this year’s championship team.