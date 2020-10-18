Cavuoto’s hat trick boosts Hilton, early lead key for Sutherland boys soccer

Hilton 3, Webster Schroeder 0

Cody Cavuoto’s hat trick in the first half was enough for the Cadets to defeat the Warriors. The junior netted his first goal in the first three minutes of the game, after defeating a pack of Warriors defenders. His second goal came in the box right before the 20 minute mark, and his third was perfectly placed. All three goals were scored within the first 30 minutes of play.

The Cadets move to 2-2 on the season.

Pittsford Sutherland 4, Canandaigua 1

It didn’t take long for the Knights to find the back of the net, as John Field’s corner found the head of Jack Leahy and his goal put Sutherland in the lead just three minutes in. Six minutes later, Dylan Kladstrup was in the right place at the right time as he put a loose ball in for the 2-0 lead. The Knights would score on a Braves’ own goal later in the half and Akhil Damani added another and they would hold a comfortable 4-0 lead at the break.

Canandaigua got on the board in the second half, but the Knights held on for the 4-1 win to move to 3-1 on the season.