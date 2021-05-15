Casey Saucke shines in his fifth season

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Five years ago, an eighth grader with a big arm caught Greece Athena head coach Jason Bunting’s eye. Casey Saucke became the youngest player on varsity in nearly 20 years after he was pulled up to the Trojans main squad.

“My JV coaches would come to me after a game and tell me he’s gonna hurt someone down here, so we better pull him up,” said Bunting. “No one outworks him. Some people may work as hard, but he won’t let anyone work harder than him.”

Saucke’s love of baseball began at an early age from his father, Casey Saucke Sr., who spent two years with the Baltimore Orioles organization.

“Following in his footsteps is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Saucke. “He went to LeMoyne College and had a great experience. I hope to be even better than him one day. I think with his help I can do that.”

The senior spent his whole life pitching and playing shortstop. Though his talents on the mound garnered initial attention in Section V, Saucke is heading to the University of Virginia to play shortstop.

“Having a good arm is just another part of being a position player. I’ve had the most success as a shortstop, especially at the plate,” said Saucke.

He was able to remain active through the offseason playing in prestigious showcases around the country. Professional scouts took notice of his ability at these events and several attended Greece Athena’s season opener. has now transformed to attention from professional scouts. Saucke took the mound and threw five perfect innings, with pitches maxing out at 91 MPH.

“It’s really amazing seeing that people want me to play for their team. It shows that my hard work and dedication are paying off,” said Saucke. “I just want to win all the time. Whether it’s this team, Virginia, or in the MLB one day, I want to get that team to a World Series, National Championship or a sectional title here at Athena.”