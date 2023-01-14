Junior forward does it all as Li'l Irish move to 9-4-1

Aquinas 3, WFL Panthers Final/OT

Junior Connor Carey played the role of hero for his older teammates, scoring a hat trick to lift the Li’l Irish to a senior night victory.

Collin Trapiss scored an unassisted goal first for the WFL Panthers, which was followed by a powerplay goal by Carey assisted by Ares Miller, tying up the game at 1 heading to the first intermission.

Midway through the second period, the Panthers got back in front as Ryan Brown poked in a loose puck in front of the net. Carey answered once again on special teams, this time redirecting a point shot from Iesa Mohammed right after a faceoff while shorthanded.

Neither team scored in the third period, sending the game into overtime. Carey took the puck in his own end then worked his way down the ice, deking past a defender and beating the goalie to complete his hat trick.

Seniors Andrew Gatti and Sammy Muir split time in net for the Li’l Irish. Gatti made 13 saves on 15 shots, while Muir stopped all 25 he faced, including a penalty shot in the third period.

Seth Taylor kept the Panthers in the game, making 45 saves on 48 shots.

Aquinas (9-4-1) will have two weeks off before their next game, playing St. Francis from the Buffalo area on Saturday, January 28th. WFL (4-8) will host Fulton on Thursday, January 19th.

Fairport 3, Spartan Hockey 3 Final/OT

After losing 6-1 in their earlier matchup this season, Spartan Hockey put up a much better fight in round two, skating to a 3-3 tie.

Fairport scored the first two goals of the game, both on rebounds. Nate Russo cleaned up his own mess for the first goal, and Max Tuscano scored his first career varsity goal after popping in a stopped shot by Andrew Crowley.

Spartan Hockey rallied, scoring the next three goals, one in the first period by Ayden Zugnoni and the other two coming early in the second period. However, Fairport was able to tie the game at 3 where the game would end.

Fairport (3-6-4) will travel to Portside on Tuesday, January 17th while Spartan Hockey (6-4-2) will take on Victor on the same evening.