Eagles head coach becomes the 5th in Section V to reach the milestone

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Chris Cardon became just the fifth coach in Section V history to reach 500 career wins as Irondequoit topped Wayne 55-43.

After Irondequoit led just 34-31 after three quarters, the Eagles pushed out to a 53-35 lead with five minutes remaining and looked like they would cruise into a milestone victory. But Devon Forrest and Cam Blankenberg hit back-to-back three-pointers to make it just a two-point game.

Cardon called timeout and whatever he said in the huddle did the trick as Irondequoit ended the game on a 12-2 win to pick up the victory.

Cardon was honored with a postgame ceremony featuring a video with former players and coaches as well as his coaching adversaries congratulating him on the achievement.

The newest member of the 500-win club celebrated by showing off his best dance moves, much to the delight of his players.

Congrats to @ITownHoops head coach Chris Cardon on picking up his 500th career victory tonight with a win over Wayne!



Luckily, Cardon's coaching skills greatly surpass his dancing skills😂 😂 😂 @WIEagles @SecVBBasketball @SecVAthletics @News_8 pic.twitter.com/5vQ1P3yloN — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) February 18, 2022

Irondequoit ends the regular season with a 14-6 record and is currently fourth in the Class A1 standings. Wayne fell to 13-7 on the season and is currently slated to be the third seed in the A2 bracket.