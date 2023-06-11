Canisteo-Greenwood will play at Highmark Stadium on Monday

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind the dynamic duo of Kylie Williamson and Lillian Mullen, Canisteo-Greenwood defeated Penfield 18-0 on Sunday. With the win, Canisteo-Greenwood will represent Section V in the state regionals.

Penfield won the Class A sectional title on Saturday while Canisteo-Greenwood claimed the top spot in Class B.

Mullen was a two-way force for Canisteo-Greenwood with snagging four interceptions to go along with a touchdown pass. Williamson accounted for a rushing and receiving score in the contest.

Canisteo-Greenwood (10-1) will face Clarence (VI) on Monday night at Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills. Penfield finished the season with a 7-4 record.