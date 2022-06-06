Grant tallied points on seven of the Braves' thirteen goals in two big wins

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y (WROC) — Sectional championship week gave us plenty of worthy candidates for our player of the week, but Canandaigua’s Jaxon Grant stood out from the rest.

The senior put the Braves on his back this week, contributing to more than half of their goals in a pair of defensive battles.

The senior had three goals and an assist on Thursday as the Braves won their first sectional title since 2013, defeating Canandaigua 7-3. On Saturday, he had 2 goals and an assist in the Far West Regionals as the Braves won 6-5 over Hamburg.

Canandaigua is on to the state final four and our Player of the Week is a big reason why.