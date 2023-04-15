Sean Olvany celebrates after scoring his second goal in Canandaigua’s win over Penn Yan. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Boys Lacrosse

Canandaigua 6, Penn Yan 5

The Braves picked up their sixth straight win against the Mustangs, earning a hard-fought victory in their highly-anticipated rivalry showdown.

The Braves led 4-2 at the half, but the Mustangs answered in the third quarter with goals by Teagan Fingar and Tukker Fisher to tie it up. The Braves responded with just a few ticks left in the frame as Braden Gioseffi scored his second of the contest to make it 5-4.

Sean Olvany scored another after recovering a loose ball to make it 6-4, but Fingar answered in transition to cut the deficit to just a goal with 7:52 remaining.

Penn Yan had a few scoring chances in the final few minutes, including a possession as time expired, but Jack Faiola and the Braves’ defense were up to the challenge to secure the win.

Gioseffi and Olvany each netted a pair of goals for the Braves, while Drew Williamee and Luke McCrobie added a goal.

Fingar finished with two goals and an assist for the Mustangs, with Bryant Vanhousen, Carter Earl, and Fisher each scoring once.

With the win, Canandaigua now holds a 45-42 series lead in the “War for the Oar”, one of the best rivalries in all of Section V, if not the state.

Canandaigua, the defending Class B state runner-up, is 6-0 on the season and will travel to Brighton on Tuesday, April 18th. Penn Yan (2-3) will head to Mynderse the same evening.

Geneva 18, Gananda 2

The Panthers scored early and often, building a 10-1 halftime lead en route to their first victory of the season.

Ryan Brown, Ryland Dunham, and Austin Moore each scored three times to lead Geneva, with Aaron Carle, Max Heieck, Cooper Trickler, and Daniel Wright all netting a pair of goals. Jeremy Askin rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.

Jacob Michaels and Drew Smith were the lone goalscorers for Gananda.

Geneva (1-3) will host Haverling on Tuesday, April 18th while Gananda (2-3) will travel to Bishop Kearney on Monday, April 17th.