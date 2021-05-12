Canandaigua remains undefeated, tops Penfield with big second half

Sam Bennett scored four goals and an assist as the Braves topped the Patriots 9-3.

It was a 2-1 game in the second quarter, but Penfield’s Sam Cummings evened things up at 2. Canandaigua answered as Sam Bennett recorded his lone assist of the game, setting up a Cody Aikey goal to go back up.

Bennett completed his hat trick before the first half was over, leading 4-3 at the break. Canandaigua held Penfield scoreless through the second half.

Aikey scored two goals, while Jaxon Grant, Dom Comella, and Spin Blazak each added one for the Braves. Canandaigua goaltender Jack Faoila stopped seven shots.