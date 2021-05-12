Canandaigua remains undefeated, tops Penfield with big second half

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Sam Bennett scored four goals and an assist as the Braves topped the Patriots 9-3.

It was a 2-1 game in the second quarter, but Penfield’s Sam Cummings evened things up at 2. Canandaigua answered as Sam Bennett recorded his lone assist of the game, setting up a Cody Aikey goal to go back up.

Bennett completed his hat trick before the first half was over, leading 4-3 at the break. Canandaigua held Penfield scoreless through the second half.

Aikey scored two goals, while Jaxon Grant, Dom Comella, and Spin Blazak each added one for the Braves. Canandaigua goaltender Jack Faoila stopped seven shots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss