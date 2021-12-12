ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In game where Fairport led 4-2, the Braves would rally late in the third period to tie the game at 4.

Fairport’s Nate Russo would score a goal to make it a 4-2 game early into the third period. Just two minutes later, the Braves would answer as Alex Chen scored to to cut the deficit to 4-3.

With just four minutes remaining, off a Fairport turnover, Canandaigua’s Dominick Spychalski scored the equalizer to even things at 4. After an overtime period, the game would end in a tie.

Fairport next matchup will be Rush Henrietta on Tuesday, December 14th at the Rochester Ice Center. Canandaigua’s next game will against Irondequoit at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center on Tuesday, December 14th.