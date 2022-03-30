Canandaigua 19, Thomas 9

After leading just 4-3 ten minutes into the game, the Braves took over, closing the first half on a 6-1 run to take a 10-4 lead into the break. The Braves coasted to the finish line from there to open up their Class B title defense with a ten-goal victory.

The Braves will face a stiff test in their next matchup as they host Pittsford on Friday night. Thomas will look for win number one on the season when they travel to Hilton at noon.

Penfield 13, Schroeder 7

The Patriots scored early and often, netting four goals in the first seven minutes of the game and scoring the first nine goals of the game to cruise to a home victory. Penfield would lead 11-1 at the half as they moved to 1-1 on the season after an opening loss to Fairport.

Penfield will host Cicero-North Syracuse in their next matchup on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Schroeder (1-1) will travel to Waterloo on Friday night, the second game of a five-game road trip.