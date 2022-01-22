Canandaigua outlasts Sutherland in overtime thriller 73-64

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua gets their third win in a row with their overtime win over Sutherland.

It was a back and forth first quarter with the Braves taking a 17-16 lead after eight minutes of action. Sutherland’s Chandler Reynolds started out hot with 14 points in the first.

The Braves would lead by as much as 10 in the second quarter before taking a 31-28 lead into the half. Sutherland battled back in the third to take 46-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With Canandaigua down 59-57 and 22 seconds, Bryce Ceravolo hit a baseline jumper to tie the game at 59 and send it into overtime. In OT, the Braves pulled away to get the big road win.

Canandaigua moved to 9-3 for the year while Sutherland suffered their fourth loss of the season dropping to 7-4. The two teams will meet again next Friday, January 28th.