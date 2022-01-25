Canandaigua grad named Chicago Bears general manager

Canandaigua native Ryan Poles was named the new general manager of the Chicago Bears Tuesday evening.

Late Monday night, Poles was greeted at the airport in Chicago by Bears Chairman George McCaskey for his second interview. Trying to be subtle, McCaskey apparently connected with Poles by holding a sign that read “Canandaigua”. Video of the two walking through the airport was captured by another passenger.

Poles has spent the last 13 years working his way up the ladder with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the Executive Director of Player Personnel for 2021 and has the honor of being the person who actually called in the draft pick of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He graduated from Canandaigua Academy in 2003 and was named a Braves sports Hall of Famer last fall. Poles was a star lineman at 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds in high school. He was named the New York State player of the year in 2002. As a basketball player, Poles set school record for career blocked shots.

Poles played college football at Boston College and blocked for current Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, but never played in the NFL.

This is the fourth time Poles has been a finalist for a general manager job in the NFL. He lost out to former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen with the Giants job just last week.

At 36 years old, Poles becomes the NFL’s second youngest GM. Browns general manager Andrew Barry is 34 years old.