Lyons took down the second ranked team in the state in a convincing road win

Canandaigua 35 Sutherland 27

Kyleigh Chapman and Abbey Herod combined to score 18 of Canandaigua’s 20 second half points as the Braves held off Sutherland for a 35-27 home win Monday night.

The low scoring affair was leaning CA’s way halfway through the 3rd quarter with the Braves in front 20-12. However, three consecutive buckets in the next 90 seconds drew Sutherland briefly within two. Annie Dodge beat the third quarter buzzer with a corner three and the Knights went to the final period very much alive at 24-21.

Sutherland got the first two points of the fourth, but Canandaigua took over from there. Herod found Chapman back door for a layup. Macy Bacon followed with a short baseline J to make it 28-23.

The Braves scored the next four points of the game in a 13 second span. Chapman converted a pretty around the world drive from the high post. Herod then got a quick steal and went coast to coast for a layup to complete an 8-0 run. Sutherland scored the next four, but Chapman nailed a corner three with just over a minute left to put the game away.

Chapman finished with a game high 11 points and scored all in the second half. Bacon added ten while Herod finished with nine, including seven after the break.

The Braves finished their season with 18 consecutive wins and will go to the postseason at 19-1.

Sutherland closed the year with two straight losses to the top two teams in Class A (Mendon and Canandaigua). They end the regular season at 15-5.

Lyons 85 East Rochester 74

Behind Jayla Bell’s 26 points, the Lions ended East Rochester’s 26-game winning streak dating back to last season. Lyons knocked down nine three pointers in the upset win.

The Bombers led after the first quarter 20-19 with Sam Lewis leading the charge with 12 points. In the second, Bell and her teammate Imani Harder combined for 18 points to help the Lions take a 41-34 lead into the halfway mark.

Lyons went into another gear coming out of halftime hitting five three pointers in the third quarter as the Lions expanded their lead to 66-49 heading into the fourth quarter.

In addition to Bell’s 26 points, Harder finished with 17 of her own. Kamryn Bromell and Mikayla Chase end up with 16 and 12 points respectively. For East Rochester, Lewis had a game-high 28 points while Lily Funk chipped in 22 points.

The two teams met earlier this season with the Bombers coming out on top 71-60.

Lyons advanced to 13-6 and will play their season finale on Tuesday at Marion. East Rochester dropped to 18-1 and will travel to North Rose-Wolcott for their last regular season game of the season.