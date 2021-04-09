Canandaigua football team under quarantine after two positive cases of COVID-19

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua’s high school football team is under quarantine after a pair of COVID-19 tests were positive, Canandaigua City School District officials told News 8 Friday.

According to officials, two student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. They said the last game the team played was April 7 against Brighton.

The team’s next game, Tuesday April 13 against Wilson, is canceled due to the quarantine.

The team’s next scheduled game is April 19 vs. Greece Athena.

