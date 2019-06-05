Canandaigua cruises past Sutherland behind Crunick’s no-no

Class A Regional Qualifier:

Canandaigua 11 Sutherland 1

Seth Vigerni set the tone early for Braves on Tuesday.

His two-run home run in the top of the first inning for a sign that it was Canandaigua’s day.

The Braves added to their lead with a three-run third inning, followed by four more in the fourth.

That was more than enough run support for Cooper Crunick who had the Sutherland batters guessing all evening.

While Crunick struggled to accuracy with his fastball, his curveball was a thing of beauty.

Eight of Crunick’s ten strikeouts came via the curveball and when the final out was recorded, the Canandaigua senior picked up his second no-hitter of the season.

Vigneri paced the offense with five RBI, Joey Brinza added a pair of RBI hits in the third and fourth innings.