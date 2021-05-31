Canandaigua boys lacrosse hands Victor their first loss of the season

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — In a rematch of the 2019 Class B Sectional Championship, Canandaigua got some revenge on Victor as the Braves gave the Blue Devils their first loss of the season with a 7-5 win.

Tied at 4 at the half, each team could only muster up one goal in the third quarter to remain tied at 5.

It took until 5:40 left on the clock for the first goal of the fourth quarter as Sam Bennett bounced one in to give his team the lead.

Jack Faiola made a few key saves for the Braves, finishing with 7 on the night. With just over a minute left on the clock, one of his saves sprung a transition goal by Cam Tallman to give Canandaigua some insurance.

Jaxon Grant led the way for Canandaigua with three goals on the night. Cal Lambert netted two goals and had an assist for Victor in the loss.

Both team now has just one loss on the season. Thomas, who beat Canandaigua and lost to Victor last week, also has one loss. Spencerport’s 11-1 record gives us four teams in Class B with a week left in the regular season.