Buntley drops 33 as Fairport girls basketball tops Schroeder

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport girls basketball has come to be known as the “Ella and Bella” show thanks to the strong play of juniors Ella Meabon and Bella Pucci. But there’s a new name you need to learn— Ne’veah Buntley.

The sophomore racked up a career-high 31 points as Fairport topped Schroeder 62-58.

With Meabon out of the lineup, Buntley made the most of her opportunity draining four three-pointers. Buntley came up clutch when it mattered most, scoring 11 of her team’s 14 points in the fourth quarter. She had every field goal for the Red Raiders in the final frame.

They would need just about every one of them. The Warriors were up 32-29 at the half thanks to the strong play of the always dangerous Mariah Watkins. She had 11 of her team-high 20 points in the first half.

In the third quarter, Bella Pucci drained a pair of three-pointers and ten of her 22 points in the third quarter to give the Red Raiders the lead 48-46 heading into the fourth.

The two teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter, but up just one point with 33 seconds to play, Buntley hit a long two for a three-point lead which the Red Raiders would never relinquish.

Fairport moved to 4-2 with the win while Schroeder dropped to 3-3 with the loss.