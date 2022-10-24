Landon Scott threw five touchdowns, including the game-winner with less than a minute to play, to defeat Spencerport. (Carl Jones/WROC)

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Big-time players step up in big-time games and that’s just what Landon Scott did in Brockport’s rivalry game against Spencerport.

In the War for the Oar, the sophomore quarterback completed 21 of his 34 attempts for 326 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to a 43-42 victory. He also ran for 38 yards on seven touchdowns.

Trailing 42-35, Scott connected with Ryan Miller for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds remaining.

The Blue Devils decided to go for the win and Scott delivered finding Steven Miller in the flat to go up 43-42, a lead which would hold after Spencerport missed a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Brockport finished the regular season with a 4-4 record after winning just one game in the 2021 fall season. The Blue Devils will travel to Irondequoiut to take on the Eagles in the first round of the Class A2 playoffs.