HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Estella Watt’s overtime goal lifted Brockport to a 2-1 overtime victory against Rush-Henrietta, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Royal Comets struck first as Catrina Rowe scored off of an impressive Alivia Day assist in the 13th minute.

The game remained tied until midway in the second half when Kendall Akers got the Blue Devils on the board.

The score stayed 1-1 into overtime when Brockport finally broke through in the second period of overtime. Audrey Camman sent a corner kick into the box which bounced around and right to the foot of Watt who scored the game-winner.

Brockport (4-5-1) will host Mendon on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rush-Henrietta (1-7) will host Churchville-Chili on Monday, September 25th.