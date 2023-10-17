WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — William Hawken’s game-winner in the second overtime lifted Brockport to a 2-1 victory over Thomas in the first round of the Class AA sectionals.

There wasn’t much action in the first half, but Brockport finally broke ended the drought just four minutes into the second half. Hawken scored off a penalty kick to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.

Thomas responded with 24 minutes remaining in the 2nd half after a Reilly Adams header found the back of the net for the equalizer. Neither team scored again in regulation so the game went into overtime.

After the first 15 minute overtime produced no goals, the game went into another 15 minute period where Robert Crissman sent a crosser into the box for Hawken who delivered a beautiful goal for the winner.

(11) Brockport will move onto the Class AA quarterfinals to face (2) Hilton on Friday, October 20th at 4pm. (6) Thomas ended their season with a 6-6-4 record.